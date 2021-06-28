Canton’s municipal swearing-in ceremony postponed

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mayor of Canton’s Office announced the swearing-in ceremony that was scheduled for Tuesday, June 29, has been postponed.

This comes after the election commission decided not to certify the city’s municipal general election results.

The results for the June 8th municipal general election had incumbent Mayor William Truly Jr. with 60 percent of the vote. However, Republican candidate for mayor Chip Matthews said the election was invalid because he said voters were issued two different ballots.

Matthews stated one ballot showed his name listed before Truly’s and another showed his name after the mayor’s. He said that would impact how the voting machines counted the ballots and should invalidate the election.

The Election Commission said there was an error, and it was noticed on election night. The decision as what happens next is now up to a judge.