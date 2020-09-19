Celebrities react to death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

by: Russell Falcon

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Immediately following the news of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death at 87, politicians and celebrities alike took to social media to pay their respects.

Below, find a collection of celebrities’ condolences so far:

I am heartbroken to hear of the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She was a true champion of gender equality and was a strong woman for me and all the little girls of the world to look up to. Throughout my life, I’ve been fortunate to meet so many amazing people … but there’s those select few where there’s an instinct inside you that tells you to pay close attention. And I did. When I met her I was hanging on to her every word… I will always remember what she said to us the day we met her: “Be the best you.” It was simple yet profound. Thank you RBG for fighting all these years. We will honor you by continuing to fight for equality, empathy and justice for all. 💔 #RIPRBG ✨❤️✨ 📷: Fred Schilling

RIP #ruthbaderginsburg

