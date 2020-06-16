Columbus Republican Chism will resign from Mississippi House

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) - The Oklahoma Republican Party announced Monday that the Trump campaign will be providing masks and hand sanitizer at the Saturday’s Trump rally in Tulsa, but with so many people saying they plan to attend, there are still concerns the large crowds the rally will draw could contribute to the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

“I saw the progress that we made in Oklahoma to control it, and I couldn’t see how a rally like that with people so close together, and so many of them could do anything but reduce the good things we’ve done,” said retired firefighter and lifelong Republican Robert McMahon.