For months we’ve been preparing for tonight. Mississippi voters will get to compare and contrast the individual approaches to leadership among three GOP gubernatorial candidates.

State Representative Robert Foster, Lieutenant Governor Tate Reeves, and former Supreme Court Chief Justice Bill Waller, Jr. will have one hour, beginning a 7 pm to share their views.

You can tune in to WJTV or watch online and give your two cents on social media by following #MSGOPGOVDebate.