Digital First: Vicksburg mayoral candidates make push for votes ahead of Tuesday’s runoff

VICSKBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Ahead of Tuesday’s runoff election in Vicksburg, Democratic candidates Shawn Jackson and Troy Kimble pushed for votes in order to make it to the general election in June.

“As mayor, I want to take and put a decent budget toward youth services to bring out the best in our children, and that’s why I’m asking for your vote, and I’m hoping that we get out in record numbers. We got to vote toward a plan. We don’t have four years to learn on the job. Vicksburg is a a critical state and we can do this you all,” said Jackson.

12 News reached out to Kimble ahead of tomorrow’s election. We are waiting to hear back from him.

The Democratic winner will face incumbent Mayor George Flaggs Jr. and Darryl Hollingsworth, who are both are running as Independents.