Espy calls for Sen. Hyde-Smith to accept debate invitation

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Mike Espy and the Espy for Senate campaign called on Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) to accept the first proposed general election debate.

“Sen. Hyde-Smith told Mississippians that her campaign had ‘a good message’ and that she was ‘willing to put it out there’ in a debate. Sen. Hyde-Smith should follow her own advice from just two years ago or explain to Mississippians what has changed since then, ” said Espy campaign manager Joe O’Hern. “Mike Espy is committed to hearing from all Mississippians and discussing the pivotal issues facing Mississippi during these turbulent times.”

On August 25, Mike Espy accepted the invitation of WJTV 12 News for a televised and streamed online debate. The debate would be broadcast on stations across the state, including WJTV and WHLT. Hyde-Smith has yet to accept the debate invitation.

12 News reached out to Hyde-Smith’s campaign. We have not heard back at this time.

