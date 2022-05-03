JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Supreme Court is set to overturn the landmark 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade that protects the federal right to abortion, according to a draft majority opinion published Monday evening by Politico.

Mississippi’s only abortion clinic is located in Jackson. Abortion-rights activists in the state reacted to the news on Tuesday.

“Obviously, it was not expected. We were shocked at the timing but not necessarily shocked at the content,” said Derenda Hancock, co-founder of the Pink House Defenders.

If the Supreme Court decides to overturn Roe v. Wade, the impact of the ruling would end federal protection of abortion rights.

“We’re cautiously optimistic,” said Omarr Peters, the Southern Regional Coordinator for Students for Life of America.

In December, the Supreme Court listened to oral arguments over Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban.

Mississippi, in court papers, explicitly asked the justices to use the case as a vehicle to overturn the landmark 1973 decision that first recognized a constitutional right to abortion existing in the 14th Amendment’s due process clause.