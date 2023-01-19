JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Last year, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves signed into law Senate Bill 2795. The law opens up more possibilities for inmates to receive parole.

Pauline Rogers has dedicated the last 35 years of her life successfully transitioning incarcerated women. Her RECH foundation has provided housing and reintegration services. It’s the longest re-entry provider in Mississippi. In all those years, not one person has ever gone back to prison.

Rogers says the current parole system is flawed. She gives the example of an 82-year-old inmate who was denied parole by the current board.

“This Parole Board told her to come back and see us when you are 85. She has done 33 years, she is 82, impeccable record, done everything that is required, and you have to come back at 85? There is something else going on here,” said Rogers.

She calls it a crisis situation.

“You give a person an opportunity to redeem themselves, to prove that they are better, to prove that they can be trusted. We are not doing that with the incarcerated population.”

Here’s what Rogers says about the recent law.

“I’m very disappointed in Bill 2795 not doing what they said it would do.”

She would like the bill to be retroactive back to the 1970s, to at least 1995. Here’s why.

“Because people who have served long sentences are just sitting there, and not getting any consideration, because they don’t fit into any category with the new laws that are on the bill. You’ve got people who have been there, some for as much as five decades who have done everything that they can do to rehabilitate.”

Rogers will continue to go to bat for those she knows can be helped and can succeed. She knows because she was once one of them herself.