American Rescue Plan Subcommittee named in Mississippi Senate

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann (R-Miss.) and Senate Appropriations Chairman Briggs Hopson (R-Miss.) named a seven-member Appropriations Subcommittee on Thursday. They will make recommendations on expending the $1.8 billion in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds allocated to the Mississippi Legislature.

According to a statement from Hosemann’s office, Senator John Polk (R-Miss.) will chair the subcommittee. Other members include:

Senator Albert Butler (D-Miss.)

Senator Dennis DeBar (R-Miss.)

Senator Hillman Frazier (D-Miss.)

Senator Walter Michel (R-Miss.)

Senator Rita Parks (R-Miss.)

Senator Bart Williams (R-Miss.)

The subcommittee is expected to hold a hearing before the 2022 Legislative Session.

“The upcoming Session may be the most challenging of our four-year term, with redistricting, the expenditure of the ARPA funds, and a variety of other important items on the agenda. We need to be as organized as possible, and the appointment of this subcommittee is part of this process,” said Hosemann.

APRA funds may be used for water infrastructure, sewer infrastructure, broadband infrastructure, tourism and COVID-19 expenses related to healthcare, economic recovery and other related issues.