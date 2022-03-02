JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Tuesday was the deadline for bills to pass out of committee during the 2022 Legislative Session. One major bill did not make it out was Senate Bill 2261, known as “Buddy’s Law.” The bill called for juveniles that harm animals to get evaluated by a professional.

“I’m just absolutely sickened. I can’t believe that rational people would in any way prohibit legislation that would not only protect animals from harm, but children who commit these crimes, clearly have issues and clearly need help. And it’s not about prosecuting them. It’s not about imprisoning them. It’s about getting them help,” said Doll Stanley, Director of the ‘Justice for Animals’ campaign.

The bill was named after Buddy the dog, who was burned by a north Mississippi 12 year old. Buddy is now being fostered after ten months of treatment. Animal activists said something needs to be done in order to stop dangerous incidents from happening.

“People that abuse animals will go on to abuse vulnerable adults and children, and this kid that did what he did to Buddy killed a kid later. Hopefully, people in law enforcement will be more aware when things like this come up to be more proactive than thinking, ‘Oh, well, it’s just a dog,” said Pippa Jackson, Executive Director of the Animal Rescue Fund of Mississippi.

Even though Buddy’s Law didn’t pass this session, Jackson is hopeful it will be brought up next year.