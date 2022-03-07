JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi legislators have voted to create a group to promote economic development and other projects in areas crossed by the Tallahatchie and Little Tallahatchie rivers.

Senators voted Monday to pass House Bill 1323, which previously passed the House.

If Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signs the bill into law, the Tallahatchie River Authority would have members from eight northern counties: Lafayette, Leflore, Marshall, Panola, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tippah and Union.

The bill says the group could work with local, state and federal agencies on projects affecting tourism, forestry, drainage, land reclamation and preservation, water conservation, recreation, public health and education.