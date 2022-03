JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A COVID-19 vaccine mandate was among the bills that made it through a deadline at the Mississippi State Capitol on Wednesday, March 9.

House Bill 1509 would prohibit state and local governments from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine. The bill would apply to public employees, and there is also a religious exemption.

Some lawmakers who voted for the bill did receive their COVID-19 vaccines, but they said it was ultimately their choice.