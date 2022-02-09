JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A bill that would require a psychological evaluation of children who abuse animals passed the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Senator Angela Hill authored Senate Bill 2261, also known as “Buddy’s Law.” The bill was created after a dog, named Buddy, was burned by a 12-year-old in Tate County. The child did not face animal cruelty charges because of their age.

Hill said she created the bill after receiving support from animal advocates.

“This will be hopefully their first line to get some help, so they don’t move on to other crimes involving humans or keep abusing dogs or cats to this degree,” said Hill.

In 2020, a bill that offered stiffer penalties for adult animal abusers became law. It was also authored by Hill.