JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann (R-Miss.) announced a number of Senate bills aimed at curbing violent crime in Mississippi. Half of the bills announced on Thursday address carjacking and stolen property.

Senate Bill 2101 would set the minimum sentence for carjacking at five years with a maximum of 15 years. For armed carjacking, the minimum would be 10 years, and the maximum would be 30 years.

“Not only is it a horrific crime for the individual that is carjacked like that, particularly armed carjack, not only is it a time for them, it’s the first step in what will eventually we believe be a more catastrophic event,” said Hosemann.

Other bills address increasing the statute of limitations for bribery of a public official and amending the crime of terroristic threats.

Hosemann also commented on House Bill 1020, which is the proposal that would create a separate court system in the Capitol Complex Improvement District. Hosemann said he would like to speak to State Rep. Trey Lamar (R-District 8), who authored the bill, and then talk with the Mississippi Supreme Court about the process of adding judges.

The bill did move to the House floor for consideration.

The ACLU of Mississippi has released a statement about House Bill 1020, which stated in part, “HB 1020 is a move to take voting power, political power, and tax revenue away from the majority Black citizens of Jackson. The legislation illegally empowers Judges appointed by the Chief Justice of the Mississippi Supreme Court and prosecutors appointed by the State Attorney General to oversee criminal and civil cases in Jackson. These judges and prosecutors will be unelected and unaccountable to the citizens of Jackson. But they would have authority over a large segment of Jackson’s criminal and civil court system.”