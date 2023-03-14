JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Black Voters Matter is the latest advocacy group to voice their opposition to House Bill 1020.

The bill has been amended heavily since it was originally introduced on the House floor. Among the changes includes removing language that would setup a court system within the Capitol Complex Improvement District (CCID) and increasing the jurisdiction of Capitol police. Even with these amendments, organizers said they still oppose HB 1020.

“You can put lipstick on a pig, but it won’t make it any better. It won’t make it a woman. I think what is happening with these amendments is not good for Jackson,” stated Carol Blackmon, senior state organizing manager for Black Voters Matter.

The majority of the Jackson delegation is opposed to HB 1020, and the bill is expected to head to conference this session.