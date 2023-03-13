JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves signed a bill dedicating the blueberry as the official state fruit of Mississippi on Monday, March 13.

A group of fourth grade Mannsdale Upper Elementary School students led the way on the issue as a result of a school project. They researched the fruit, lobbied representatives and joined Reeves for the bill signing alongside the bill’s author, Representative Jill Ford.

“I’m very proud of their efforts leading the way on this issue and rallying the legislature to their cause. I enjoyed meeting them at the signing ceremony. They have bright futures ahead of them,” said Reeves.