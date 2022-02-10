JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi lawmakers faced another deadline day for bills on Thursday, February 10.

The bill authored by Rep. C. Scott Bounds aims to use federal money to provide internet access for underserved communities. An amendment to the bill would ensure people in rural areas would have internet access. The bill passed as amended.

House Bill 1510 also passed the House floor. The proposal would provide the Secretary of State the ability to audit local elections. An amendment was added to the bill to prevent people from being wiped off the voting rolls.

“If you’re a registered voter, and you remain a registered voter, it doesn’t matter if you voted in elections. You may take a five year or five election hiatus. When you get an opportunity to vote, that access ought to still be available to you,” said House Minority Leader Robert Johnson III.

There was a bill that would have charged a lump sum of $2,500 for the general public to get a copy of a voter registration file. However, the bill did not pass.