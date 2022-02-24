JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Buddy’s Law is still sitting in a House committee at the Mississippi State Capitol.

Buddy the dog, who was burned by a child in North Mississippi, is now being fostered by the doctor who cared for him.

Senator Angela Hill authored Senate Bill 2261, which is Buddy’s Law. The bill would require a psychological evaluation of children who abuse animals .

“I would hope that the Speaker and Chairman Bain would go ahead and move the bill,” said Hill.

The law would need to pass out of the committee by Tuesday, March 1.