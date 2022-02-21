JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Healthcare giant Centene is in the public eye again. This time for reportedly dishing out thousands of dollars to Mississippi politicians.

Attorney General Lynn Fitch’s Office said there is nothing improper in politicians getting those donations.

Mississippi had reached a $55 million settlement agreement with Centene following an investigation into the state’s largest Medicaid contractor.

This month, the House passed a bill that would prevent the Mississippi Division of Medicaid from contracting with a managed care company that settled more than $50 million with a state.

Mississippi Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney was among those who received donations from Centene. He released the following statement to WJTV 12 News.