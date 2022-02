JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi could join others states that ban organ transplant discrimination.

Cole’s Law (House Bill 20) passed the Mississippi House and the Mississippi Senate. House Bill 20 advanced to Gov. Tate Reeves on Thursday.

The bill would prevent healthcare providers from denying a person in need of an organ transplant based on their disability.

The governor will have five days to decide whether to sign the bill.