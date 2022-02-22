JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – House Bill 20, also known as Cole’s Law, would protect those with disabilities from discrimination in Mississippi. The bill was authored by State Representative Lee Yancey.

The proposal would ban healthcare providers from denying a person with a disability an organ transplant. The bill did not pass the House in 2020 or 2021.

The inspiration for House Bill 20 comes from the Sims family. Their four-year-old son, Cole, has down syndrome. While he does not need a transplant, his family wants those with disabilities to have access to organ transplants.

“I think parents all over the state need to know that we view their children with disabilities as having the same value as any other child. The bill does state this needs to be recommended by their doctor, and they do need to have a follow up plan to make sure they can live with this organ once it’s been transplanted to them,” said Yancey.

The bill would need to make it out of the Public Health and Welfare Committee this week in order to be brought up for consideration.