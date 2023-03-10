JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – While daylight saving time comes around this weekend, there’s legislation to make it permanent.

Eighteen states, including Mississippi, have passed legislation to permanently switch to daylight saving time under certain conditions. This means more darkness in the morning, while evenings will have more daylight.

“I’m not exactly sure how that’s going to work out. They’re going to eventually have to do something to adjust it,” said Andrew Lambert, who lives in Jackson.

The Sunshine Protection Act was introduced in 2021 by Senator Marco Rubio, which would have switched the entire country to permanent daylight saving, but it didn’t pass the House during the legislative session.

While some are skeptical about the change, others have a different opinion.

“I think it’ll be beneficial, as far as mental health. More sunlight, more outside. My astrological beliefs. I think it would be a great idea,” said Damequa Green, who lives in Jackson.

According to different reports, the reason for having more daylight is because it saves more energy, it won’t affect people’s health as much and more light equals a safer environment with less crime and better road safety.

“I hate it because I’m going to lose sleep,” said Robert Williams, who lives in Jackson.

This year, Daylight Saving Time will last until November 5.

Most of the 18 states are still waiting on congressional approval.