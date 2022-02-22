JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A group of Jackson faith leaders gathered to highlight concerns about Mississippi’s criminal justice system on Tuesday, February 22.

The focus of the “Day of Action” gathering was on two bills at the State Capitol. Members of the clergy and community members called on legislative leaders at the Capitol to move forward with House Bill 360, which would revise the duties of the State Public Defender. The group of faith leaders also oppose Senate Bill 2244, which would provide alternate sentencing for juvenile defenders.

Pauline Rogers is the founder of the longstanding R.E.C.H. Foundation in Jackson, which is a nonprofit that provides traditional housing and support for the formerly incarcerated.

“It’s sick that we have to take it back to the home. We have a zero recidivism rate,” said Rogers.

Senator Kelvin Butler is urging parents to intervene, highlighting senseless violence. His call to end the violence comes after a six-year-old was killed in McComb.

“I just want the community to be upset with what’s happening and get more involved in our community. Parents, look out for your children. Find out where they’re going and who they’re hanging out with,” said Butler.

Local attorney Stacy Ferraro focuses on life without parole cases for juveniles. She said speaking out against the state’s criminal justice reform bill is by no means insinuating a “get out of jail free card.”

“That’s talking about a meaningful opportunity for people who have proven rehabilitation to be paroled and reenter the community safely,” said Ferraro.

Senate Bill 2244 is ready to be taken up in the House committee. Senator Joey Fillingane authored the bill.

“We’re going to maintain law and order in Mississippi to the best of our ability. But, we’re going to want to come into compliance with what the United States Supreme Court says we can and can’t do,” said Fillingane.

“Right now, we’re one of only five states that do not have state funding for public defenders. The prosecutors are funded by the state. The public defenders are funded by the county,” said Ferraro.

House Bill 360, led by Representative Nick Bain, waits its turn in the Senate committee.