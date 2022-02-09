JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Legislation that would benefit health care employees who have lost their lives to COVID-19 died in committee.

Democratic Representative Tom Miles introduced House Bill 112 in January. The bill proposed an amendment to a section of Mississippi Code of 19-72, which expand death benefits and include health care employees who died from COVID-19.

The proposal stated that any cause of death would be covered under the America’s First Responders Act of 2020. Currently, it only includes firefighters and law enforcement.

Linda Ming lost her husband to COVID-19 in August 2021. He was a paramedic for more than 30 years. She said some of his last patients had contracted COVID-19. Doug Ming was in the hospital for two weeks on a ventilator. She said nothing can bring him back, but financial security would bring some peace of mind.

“Let’s get the word out. Let’s get this ball rolling and get out here and help these families. If it was these legislators, if it was their loved ones, their family member, they would be doing all they can to get this bill passed,” said Ming.

Doug’s death is covered under worker’s compensation.

House Bill 112 stated that the Department of Public Safety would pay families $100,000 in death benefits.