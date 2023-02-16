JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) announced a $1.3 billion dollar plan that includes proposed infrastructure investments and site development efforts to entice more high-paying jobs from businesses that may locate in Mississippi.

The proposed infrastructure investments represent about $1.3 billion in transportation capacity project funding. The projects are ready to begin construction once funds are received.

Included in the $1.3 billion is an additional investment of $100 million into the Emergency Road and Bridge Repair Program, which all 300 municipalities and 82 counties across Mississippi are eligible to apply for.

The plan also includes $57 million in grants to develop project-ready sites across Mississippi.

Some of the projects include:

Hinds County Economic Development Authority: $119,250 for environmental due diligence and site clearing of trees and brush at Wyndale Industrial Center

$119,250 for environmental due diligence and site clearing of trees and brush at Wyndale Industrial Center Warren County – $10,300,000 for interchange improvement of Flowers Interchange

$10,300,000 for interchange improvement of Flowers Interchange Vicksburg River Megasite and Port Complex – Warren County: $4,948,086 for wetlands mitigation

$4,948,086 for wetlands mitigation Yazoo County – $49,419,865 for pavement of US 49 to Bentonia to Yazoo City

$49,419,865 for pavement of US 49 to Bentonia to Yazoo City Madison County – $65,000,000 for widening of I-55 from SR 463 to Gluckstadt

$65,000,000 for widening of I-55 from SR 463 to Gluckstadt Madison County Megasite – Madison County: $5,083,360 for access road extension with another entrance

$5,083,360 for access road extension with another entrance Rankin County – $55,000,000 for widening of SR 25 from Grant’s Ferry to SR 471 (including interchange improvements at 471)

$55,000,000 for widening of SR 25 from Grant’s Ferry to SR 471 (including interchange improvements at 471) Rankin First Economic Development Authority: $250,000 for clearing and grading at East Metro Center Rail Site at the EMC Industrial Park

$250,000 for clearing and grading at East Metro Center Rail Site at the EMC Industrial Park Pike County – $7,800,000 for rubblization of concrete section from US 98/SR 24 to Summit and interchange improvements

$7,800,000 for rubblization of concrete section from US 98/SR 24 to Summit and interchange improvements Pike County Economic Development District: $250,000 for tree removal, signage, clearing and grubbing, along with creating a building pad, at Gateway Industrial Park

$250,000 for tree removal, signage, clearing and grubbing, along with creating a building pad, at Gateway Industrial Park Claiborne County Port Commission: $17,500 for completing environmental due diligence at Claiborne County Port

$17,500 for completing environmental due diligence at Claiborne County Port Covington County – $20,000,000 for pavement restoration of US 84 East of Collins

$20,000,000 for pavement restoration of US 84 East of Collins Forrest County – $64,530,000 for I-59 interchange improvements at I-59 and US 11- Phase One

$64,530,000 for I-59 interchange improvements at I-59 and US 11- Phase One Forrest County – $111,900,000 for I-59 interchange improvements at I-59 and US 98- Phase Two

$111,900,000 for I-59 interchange improvements at I-59 and US 98- Phase Two EagleOne – Forrest and Lamar Counties: $9,091,513 to clear the site and build an all-weather road

$9,091,513 to clear the site and build an all-weather road Economic Development Authority of Jones County: $250,000 for updated environmental due diligence, extending of existing roadways and constructing temporary railroad crossing at the I-59 South Industrial Site

$250,000 for updated environmental due diligence, extending of existing roadways and constructing temporary railroad crossing at the I-59 South Industrial Site Marion County Economic Development District: $250,000 for environmental due diligence and access road improvements at the Marion Regional AirPlex and IndustryPlex

$250,000 for environmental due diligence and access road improvements at the Marion Regional AirPlex and IndustryPlex Wayne County Board of Supervisors: $25,000 for environmental due diligence at Meadowlands Industrial Park

“To better position our state for further economic growth, we need to invest in our state’s roads and increase the number of project-ready sites across Mississippi. These investments will go an incredibly long way toward giving Mississippi the competitive advantage it needs to land more economic development projects and deliver more high-quality, high-paying jobs for Mississippians,” said Reeves.

Mississippi Department of Transportation Executive Director Brad White said, “There is no better use for the one-time money our state currently has than investing in a core function of government, our state’s public infrastructure. I applaud Gov. Tate Reeves and the Legislature for their vigorous support and focus on Mississippi’s transportation system. Should the Legislature provide MDOT supplemental dollars again, we will be better equipped to enhance our transportation system on a statewide level from the standpoints of safety, mobility and economic development for both the immediate future and generations to come.”

Mississippi Transportation Commission Chairman Tom King said, “Our top priorities at MDOT are safety, efficiency and economic development. This initiative hits all three.”

A map showing all of the investments can be found here.