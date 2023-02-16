JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – During a news conference to announce a slew of infrastructure projects throughout the state, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) said the City of Jackson was the “murder capital of the world.”

While explaining whether or not he would sign House Bill 1020 into law, Reeves cited the homicide rate in Jackson as justification for legislative action.

“The individuals that are working on many of these bills that focus on the operations of the city of Jackson are well intentioned. I think, in many instances, they’re frustrated. Jackson is the murder capital of the world, and that is not a title that we should be proud of. The thought of doing nothing should not be an option,” he said.

City officials said Jackson’s homicide rate for 2022 is 87.8 fatalities per`100,000 Jacksonians, which is based on 135 homicides last year and the five-year average population in the city; roughly 154,000 people.

According to the Citizen’s Council for Public Security and Criminal Justice, Tijuana, Mexico, is currently ranked #1 in homicide rates with 138 homicides per 100,000 residents.