JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves signed three bills to support military service members and their families on Monday, March 13.

Reeves signed Senate Bill 2649, Senate Bill 2700, and House Bill 49. The three bills are intended to improve quality of life and reduce regulatory and financial burdens for military service members and their families.

SB 2649 makes it easier for beneficiaries of life insurance policies where the insured is a member or veteran of the U.S. Armed Forces (including the National Guard or Reserves) to receive benefits.

SB 2700 exempts qualified homeowners whose spouse served in the United States Armed Forces and was killed or died on active duty, including in training, from property taxes on their primary residence.



HB 49 makes it easier for the children of active-duty service members who were born in Mississippi to obtain a resident lifetime sportsman hunting and fishing license. The legislation eliminates the 18 consecutive month residency requirement for the lifetime sportsman hunting and fishing license and reduces the licensing fee by over 33%.