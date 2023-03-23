JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) signed House Bill 1716 into law on Thursday, directing $41 million to water infrastructure grant funding.

The funds will be directed to the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) for the Mississippi Municipality and County Water Infrastructure Grant Program.

“We’re making historic investments into Mississippi’s infrastructure. These dollars will go a long way toward bolstering critical water infrastructure needs in every corner of Mississippi. My administration will continue prioritizing infrastructure investment across our state because it will lead to more jobs, stronger supply chains and a better quality of life for all Mississippians,” said Reeves.

The $41 million comes in addition to the $450 million dedicated to the program last year. Counties and municipalities have already submitted applications for water, wastewater and stormwater grant funding.

Reeves said the additional funds will ensure the needs of each grant application can be met.