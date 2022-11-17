JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) will sign legislation for the largest economic development project in state history.

Earlier this month, Mississippi lawmakers approved nearly $247 million in state incentives for an aluminum plant that could bring 1,000 jobs to the northern part of Mississippi by 2029.

The state incentive package includes $155 million in direct contributions, about $25 million for roads in and around the project site, money to help purchase land and income tax rebates.

According to Reeves, the $2.5 billion capital investment by Steel Dynamics Inc. will create 1,000 jobs with an average salary of $93,000.

The previous record was in 2016, when Continental Tire announced a $1.45 billion investment to build a manufacturing plant in central Mississippi. The German company promised 2,500 jobs with an average pay of about $40,000 a year.

During a 2016 special session, legislators approved $263 million in borrowing for Continental, including $20 million to be repaid by Hinds County. With other tax breaks and aid, The Associated Press estimated the value of all incentives to Continental would exceed $600 million. The Continental plant opened in 2019.

Reeves said the state will have “aggressive” provisions to recover its investment if Steel Dynamics Inc. does not fulfill promises.

The governor is expected to sign the legislation at 10:00 a.m. at the Walter Sillers Building in Jackson.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.