JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves signed Senate Bill 2373 into law on Thursday, March 9.

The bill creates the Skilled Nursing Home and Hospital Nurses Retention Loan Repayment Program. The goal of the program is to incentivize nurses to work in Mississippi after they graduate from nursing school.

Qualifying nurses who choose to stay and work in Mississippi could receive up to $6,000 a year for up to three years to repay student loans.

“This legislation will strengthen the pipeline of medical professionals and improve the quality of care for all Mississippians,” said Reeves.

The program will be administered by the Mississippi Postsecondary Education Financial Assistance Board.