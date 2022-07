NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The 2022 Neshoba County Fair continues on Thursday with more political speeches from Mississippi lawmakers.

At 10:30 a.m., Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) will address the crowd at the fair.

On Wednesday, other state leaders spoke at the fair, including Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann, Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney and Shuwaski Young, the Democratic nominee for the 3rd Congressional District.