JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, April 27, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) announced the expansion of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption’s signature program, Wendy’s Wonderful Kids, which focuses on finding adoptive homes for children within the Mississippi foster care system.

The governor signed House Bill 1313, which creates the “State Representative Bill Kinkade Fostering Access and Inspiring True Hope (or Faith) Scholarship Program.” This legislation provides a million dollars for foster children in Mississippi to pursue postsecondary education.

The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption will provide $1.7 million and their training and support program to the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services. This unique public-private partnership will fund ten experienced adoption professionals to serve children and youth – including teenagers, special needs children, and siblings – who are at risk of aging out of foster care without a family.

To date, the Wendy’s Wonderful Kids program has found adoptive homes for more than 12,000 children across the United States, including 125 youth right here in Mississippi.