JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, July 20, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) announced he made four appointments to the Board of Trustees of the Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund.

He appointed Dason Colin Maloney, of Tupelo, to represent the First Congressional District, Van K. Ray, of Yazoo City, to represent the Second Congressional District, Drew Thomas St. John, II, of Madison, to represent the Third Congressional District, and David Edward Holman, of Bay St. Louis, to represent the Fourth Congressional District.

“I am confident that these individuals will help to do exactly that by effectively representing the state and steering the responsible investment of these funds toward impactful conservation efforts,” said Reeves.

In April 2022, the governor signed House Bill 606, the Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Act, which established the new trust fund.

The Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund Board will oversee $10 million of state appropriations that can be invested into projects and programs that facilitate care for parks and rivers across Mississippi. The new trust fund will also unlock millions in federal dollars that Mississippi can invest in further efforts to protect our environment.

According to officials, the funds can be directed toward a variety of issues including improvements to state parks, public water and land restoration, increasing the number of wildlife management areas, protection of wetlands, forests, and grasslands, expansion of conservation education, and improvement of recreation and trails for example.