JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) called a special session of the Mississippi Legislature.

Reeves tweeted, “Biggest economic development project in MS history coming to Golden Triangle. $2.5 billion capital investment (nearly 2X larger than previous CapEx record), 1,000 jobs and $93,000 average salary.”

According to Reeves, the economic development deal includes a flat-rolled aluminum production facility, biocarbon production facilities and other industrial facilities. It will also include infrastructure improvement projects.

He said Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann (R-Miss.), House Speaker Philip Gunn and other legislative leaders have already been briefed.

The Mississippi Legislature will meet for the special session at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 2.

“Looking forward to full legislative bodies taking swift action for what could be a 1-day session,” Reeves said in a tweet.

The Golden Triangle is a region in Mississippi formed by the cities of Columbus, Starkville, and West Point.