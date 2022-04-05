JACKSON, Miss. (Mississippi Today) – The Legislature as it winds up its 2022 session has approved large raises for statewide and other elected officials starting in 2024, after the next election.
Here are salary changes that will start then if Gov. Tate Reeves signs House Bill 1426 into law:
|Office
|Current salary
|New salary
|Governor
|$122,160
|$160,000
|Attorney General
|$108,960
|$150,000
|Secretary of State
|$90,000
|$120,000
|Insurance Commissioner
|$90,000
|$150,000
|Treasurer
|$90,000
|$120,000
|Auditor
|$90,000
|$150,000
|Agriculture Commissioner
|$90,000
|$120,000
|Transportation Commissioners
|$78,000
|$95,000
|Public Service Commissioners
|$78,000
|$95,000
|Lieutenant Governor
|$60,000
|$85,000
|House Speaker
|$60,000
|$85,000