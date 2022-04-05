JACKSON, Miss. (Mississippi Today) – The Legislature as it winds up its 2022 session has approved large raises for statewide and other elected officials starting in 2024, after the next election.

Here are salary changes that will start then if Gov. Tate Reeves signs House Bill 1426 into law:

OfficeCurrent salaryNew salary
Governor$122,160$160,000
Attorney General$108,960$150,000
Secretary of State$90,000$120,000
Insurance Commissioner$90,000$150,000
Treasurer$90,000$120,000
Auditor$90,000$150,000
Agriculture Commissioner$90,000$120,000
Transportation Commissioners$78,000$95,000
Public Service Commissioners$78,000$95,000
Lieutenant Governor$60,000$85,000
House Speaker$60,000$85,000