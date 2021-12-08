Hickman sworn in as Mississippi District 32 Senator

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi District 32 Senator Rod Hickman was sworn in on Wednesday, December 8, by Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann.

Hickman an attorney in Noxubee County, replaced former Senator Sampson Jackson, who retired this year with 39 years state service, including 29 years in the senate. District 32 includes all of Kemper County and portions of Lauderdale, Noxubee and Winston counties.

Mississippi District 32 Senator Rod Hickman (left), Hickman’s seven-year-old daughter, Ari Elizabeth Hickman (front), and Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann (right).

Hickman’s daughter, 7-year-old Ari Elizabeth Hickman, held the bible during the ceremony. Hickman’s term expires in 2024.