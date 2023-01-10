JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Election Commissioner Toni Johnson dodged jail time after she pled guilty to embezzling county funds on Monday.

The Hinds County Board of Supervisors must now appoint someone in Johnson’s place until someone is elected to the District 2 office. Hinds County Circuit Clerk Zack Wallace said they hope a qualified candidate will take on the role.

Johnson will have to pay nearly $25,000 back to the county while remaining on probation for the next five years.

The District 2 seat is up for election this year. Interested candidates have until February 1 to qualify.