JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Tourists and neighbors gathered at the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson on Tuesday for a luncheon and to hear concerns that the state may be facing. Participants within the group were also led on a full tour of the building.

“This past year was a historical year. We’ve never seen one like this ever in the history of Mississippi. We cut taxes by over half a billion dollars. We raised teachers’ salaries by over a quarter-million dollars, devoted $1.6 billion dollars to roads and bridges, and equal pay. I mean, you name it, and we addressed it, every issue,” explained Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann (R-Miss.).

Hosemann also spoke on issues regarding medical marijuana, redistricting zones, and paper ballots coming to all counties in the state.

According to state officials, inflation in Mississippi has reached eight-percent, which may be an indicator of a recession of some sort in the future.

“That comes from the fact that we’ve had not only $1.8 billion dollars that were given to the state that is matching $900 million dollars that were given to counties and $1.6 billion that was given to education, as all of that money is now rolling into the economy here. The state obviously is collecting a significant amount of revenue from its taxes,” said Hosemann.

Additionally, Republican runoffs for the 2nd and 4th Congressional Districts will take place on Tuesday, June 28, and government officials are urging the public to get out and vote.