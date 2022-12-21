JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann (R-Miss.) shared his goals ahead of the 2023 Legislative Session.

Hosemann said healthcare is a priority ahead of the session. Many rural hospitals in the state are facing intense financial pressure, and some are at risk of shutting down.

The Greenwood Leflore Hospital has had to halt OBGYN services completely, and they’re only operating off of three floors.

Hosemann believes temporary funding could help those rural hospitals, but a more strategic approach is needed to aid Mississippi hospitals.

“I expect us to have an upfront and frank discussion about the delivery of health care in Mississippi. What is the delivery of health care supposed to look like for every citizen? I don’t want to have mamas having babies in the back of cars and stuff that’s crazy in our, in our lifetime. With that, we have to be confident that there are things that may be at a central location. If you’re going to have a heart bypass, there may not be one everywhere,” he said.

Hosemann said the Greenwood Leflore Hospital is expected to lose at least $19 million just this year.

Some of the other legislative priorities for the lieutenant governor include education, infrastructure and providing a tax rebate.

With an excess of $270 million in collected income tax, Hosemann wants to give Mississippi tax payers their money back.

“We will propose to provide that money back to the taxpayers who sent it here. That money was money in addition to the amount we had already budgeted and the taxpayer sent an additional money. I think we ought to send their money back,” he said.

Hosemann said refunds could be as high as $500.