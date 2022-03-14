JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann (R-Miss.) proposed a suspension of a 18.4-cent gas tax that is currently held by Mississippi. This comes as gas prices have skyrocketed amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

“The No. 1 concern citizens are discussing around their kitchen tables is the increased cost of goods and services,” Hosemann said. “Reducing what Mississippians are paying at the pump is direct and immediate relief to families.”

According to Hosemann, suspending the gas tax for six months would cost nearly $215 million. Under his proposal, entities that receive a diversion from the gas tax would be made whole through the Capital Expense Fund.