Hosemann, senate leadership propose $210M investment in teacher pay

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann (R-Miss.) and Senate Education Chairman Dennis DeBar (R-Miss.) proposed a $210 million investment in teachers for the next two years. They proposed raising a teacher’s base pay on average by $4,700.

“Chairman DeBar traveled all over the state in the fall for teacher listening sessions, held a committee hearing, and met with teachers in other small-group settings. This plan was devised using the input our teachers on the ground and in our classrooms provided,” Hosemann said.

The proposal would include the following:

A Class A teacher with a baccalaureate degree would start at $40,000.

Teachers would $500 receive step increases at most every year, including in the first three years of teaching.

Step increases are not currently provided until the third year of teaching, though many leave the profession before Year 5.

At the pivotal five-year mark in a teacher’s career up to Year 25, teachers would receive a larger increase based on their certification. Class A teachers (baccalaureate) would receive $1,325; Class AA teachers (master’s degree) would receive $1,425; Class AAA (specialist) would receive $1,525; and Class AAAA (doctoral) would receive $1,625.

“The current salary schedule results in backloading pay and this makes it difficult for us to ever be competitive with our surrounding states,” DeBar said. “This structure, the pieces of which were recommended by Mississippi classroom teachers, will result in a more equitable distribution across a teacher’s career and higher salaries in mid years when it is likely a teacher has a family to consider.”

According to Hosemann, the proposal would mean teachers would receive an average pay raise of about $5,700 over three years, including the $1,000 raise provided by the Mississippi Legislature in 2021.

“The Senate has been a leader in championing this issue because we know our future rests on our children. The best workforce development plan is a good education. The teaching profession is critical to our success and prosperity as a State,” Hosemann said.