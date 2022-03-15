JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – On Tuesday, House Speaker Phillip Gunn (R-Miss.) called on Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) to endorse the House plan for eliminating the state income tax. He also urged his Senate counterparts to get on board with the House’s latest tax proposal.

The new plan includes several changes, such as it does not increase the sales tax. Rep. Trey Lamar (R-District 8) said the House Ways and Means Committee were not able to do an aggressive grocery tax reduction.

The Mississippi Senate objects to any increase in general sales tax. Gunn said the House’s latest version is an opportunity of a lifetime.

“We have the opportunity to do something that helps our citizens more than anything we could ever do from a financial standpoint, and that is allowing them to keep more of their hard earned money,” said Gunn.

Last week, Reeves said while he did favor eliminating the income tax, he did not want to raise the sales tax. He also added that he had no urge to call a special session.