JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Marcia Fudge chose Jackson as the first stop on her ‘HUD on the Road Tour.’

Accompanied by Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), Fudge toured a recently built Habitat for Humanity home in the Broadmoor neighborhood. According to Fudge, there were plenty of reasons to start this tour in Jackson.

“Well, I started it here for a couple of reasons. One is because I know that you all are doing the right thing, that’s number one. Number two is because I know there have been some difficulties in this community over the years, but still you do the right thing,” said Fudge. “Jackson is a place that people sometimes write off. We’re here to make sure people recognize that good things are happening here.”

Fudge visited Tougaloo College for a roundtable discussion on home ownership. She also met with religious and financial leaders about steps they could take to alleviate housing issues in Mississippi.