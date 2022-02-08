JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Mississippi lawmakers focused on the state’s infrastructure needs.

Senate Bill 2822, also known as the Mississippi Water and Wastewater Transformation Infrastructure Grant Program Act of 2022, garnered support to make it through the Mississippi Senate. Lawmakers said it was a good first step to address the state’s water and sewer needs.

The bill was authored by Senator J. Walter Michel. The proposal would provide multiple wastewater and water infrastructure grant programs.

Through this bill, lawmakers are trying to allocate $750 million out of the $1.8 billion Mississippi received in American Rescue Plan funds.

Senator David Blount addressed concerns of his own about the state’s role with Mississippi’s neglected infrastructure needs.

“We need to get state money in there, otherwise these systems are going to collapse, and everybody in the state is going to see their water rate go up, which is essentially a tax increase. The federal government has done it’s part. The state, instead of passing a tax cut, should do its part to help with infrastructure, water and sewer,” said Blount.

The bill will head to the House for consideration.