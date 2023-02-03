JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, the Jackson City Council voiced their opposition to House Bill 1020.

House Bill 1020 would setup a separate judicial entity within the Capitol Complex Improvement District with unelected, Mississippi Supreme Court-appointed judges.

The Jackson delegation of the Mississippi Legislature has said the bill could put the right to vote in jeopardy. Ward 6 Councilman Aaron Banks believes the proposal is an extension of power by the state.

“You don’t see the state stepping up to make any investment in the City of Jackson. However now, they want to say not only take away the constitutional rights of the city of Jackson, but this is now something they’re willing to make an investment into. At the end of the day, all of this is about them wanting to take over and out their own district in the city of Jackson. And this is our home. Instead of embracing us, they just want to take over,” said Banks.

The bill has yet to be brought up on the House floor for debate.