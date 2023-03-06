JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson delegation in the Mississippi Legislature held a hearing Monday afternoon regarding Jackson-based legislation.

The controversial House Bill 1020 was the focus of the hearing as lawmakers heard testimony from Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens and other members of the Hinds County legal system who oppose the legislation.

Rep. Zakiya Summers (D-District 68) chaired the hearing. She believes the meeting offered important perspective on the bill.

“There were several folks that gave testimony today that had not been brought to the table in the construction of House Bill 1020 or the amendment. And if we’re going to be doing something for Jackson or for Hinds County, the people who live here, the people who are intricate players in the process, need to be at the table,” said Summers.

House Bill 1020 passed the House but was has heavily amended by the Senate while in committee. The bill is currently awaiting floor action in the Senate.