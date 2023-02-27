JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson-based faith leaders are the latest group to pledge their support for an extension in postpartum Medicaid benefits.

Representatives from multiple dominations met at St. Patrick’s Cathedral on Monday to call on lawmakers to pass Senate Bill 2212.

This comes one day after Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) announced his support for a postpartum extension after resisting efforts for years.

Bishop Ronnie Crudup said he welcomes the governor’s support amidst his change in policy.

“For all of the people of faith, we are accustomed to afford to wait until the last moment to get our faith right. Sometimes, even upon the cross. We welcome the governor’s remarks and his commitment that he has come to faith on this issue,” said Crudup.

The House Medicaid Committee has until Tuesday to pass the bill out of committee before it dies. The bill has yet to be brought up.