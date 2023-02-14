JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As the Mississippi Legislature enters its sixth week of action, the City of Jackson has been the point of many debates so far.

Three of the most high-profile bills involving the City of Jackson have been transmitted to the opposite chamber and are awaiting action.

Senate Bill 2889 was assigned to the Public Utilities Committee on Tuesday. The proposal would create a nine-member Regional Authority Board that would control Jackson’s water system if made law.

On Monday, Senate Bill 2343 was assigned to the Judiciary B Committee. That bill would expand the jurisdiction of Capitol police. According to the bill’s author, the legislation is aimed at supplementing Jackson Police Department (JPD).

House Bill 1020, which is the bill that would setup a separate judicial entity within the Capitol Complex Improvement District, is still alive in the Senate and has yet to be assigned to committee.

Legislators have until March 8 to address these bills in their respective chambers.