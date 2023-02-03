JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A bill passed the Mississippi House this week that would restrict how the City of Jackson can spend its 1% sales tax revenue.

The Jackson City Council, along with the Hinds County delegation, condemned House Bill 1168 on Friday.

Jackson voters approved the 1% sales tax in 2014. The revenue of the tax was designated for roads, bridges, water and sewer. Under House Bill 1168 that passed the House Thursday, all of the money would go toward the city’s struggling water system.

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Trey Lamar, a Republican from Senatobia, sponsored the bill. He said ensuring clean, fresh drinking water is a higher priority now than fixing potholes.

Some Jackson City Council members said they find the bill ironic.

“They put a commission that we objected to in charge of our sales tax dollars, and now they want to say that that commission itself, its own body is not doing what they needed to do. So, they need to tell it what to do. The state needs to manage the state’s business,” said Safiya Omari, the chief of staff for Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba.

“Money is about to flow to Jackson, so now they want to talk about ways so that they can get in,” said Councilman Aaron Banks, Ward 6.

House Bill 1168 passed 76-41. The bill was held for the possibility of more House debate and it eventually would have to go to the Senate for more work.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.