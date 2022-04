KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) signed legislation that would allow Kosciusko voters to decide on an additional restaurant tax.

Breezy News reported the 2% tax would go toward tourism promotion and parks and recreation. The referendum will need 60% approval to pass.

Kosciusko Mayor Tim Kyle said he wants voters to know more about the tax before an election date is set.

House Bill 1743 includes a provision that would repeal the tax in 2026.